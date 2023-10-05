Kyrgyzstan directs funding for geological research and exploration

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 5. President of Kyrgyzstan has instructed to allocate 1 billion soms ($11. 2 million) from the country's budget to the "Kyrgyzgeology" state enterprise in 2024 for research and geological exploration, Trend reports.

This was announced by Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, during an event commemorating the 85 anniversary of the Kyrgyz Geological Service.

Additionally, the Mining and Metallurgical Institute, named after Academician U. Asanaliev, was assigned with the task of enhancing workforce preparation in the mining sector.

In his address, Japarov emphasized the crucial role of geology in the economic and environmental development of the country, highlighting the mining industry's significant contribution to the national budget.

"As a result of the colossal efforts of several generations of geologists, over 15,000 mineral deposits have been discovered in Kyrgyzstan, with detailed studies conducted on 500 of them," he said.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of mineral extraction in Kyrgyzstan reached 31.802 billion soms ($358.4 million) from January through August 2023, which is an 8.9 percent increase year-on-year.