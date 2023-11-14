Kyrgyzstan set to begin export of honey to Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14. An agreement was reached on the supply of Kyrgyz mountain honey to Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.

During a meeting between the trade representative of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce and a representative from Uzbekistan's beekeeping farms, a preliminary contract for honey supply from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan was signed. The sides also signed Memorandum of Cooperation aiming to launch collaborative projects in this field. Both sides expressed confidence in the successful execution of this initiative.

The Ministry of Finance in Kyrgyzstan highlighted that this move opens up new possibilities for enhancing trade ties between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in beekeeping and honey production. This step is pivotal in fostering trade and economic relations, expanding business activities between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The details of the contract or MoU were not disclosed.

The Kyrgyz Ministry noted that its trade office is actively engaged in negotiations with Kyrgyz honey suppliers.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country exported 255.5 tons of honey in the current year's nine months, with no recorded deliveries to Uzbekistan.