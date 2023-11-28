Profile committee of Kyrgyz Parliament gives go-ahead to flag change (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial-Legal Issues, and the Parliament's Regulations of Kyrgyzstan has approved a draft law to amend the state flag, Trend reports via the parliament's press service.

The draft law "On amending the law of the Kyrgyz Republic 'On the state symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic'" was initiated by MPs Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ulan Primov.

Primov stated that the draft law aims to improve one of Kyrgyzstan's most important state symbols, the flag. It is proposed that the rays on the country's flag be changed from wavy to a shape that clearly mimics sun rays.

The writers - developers of the initial flag - were involved in developing the new design of the sun rays on the Kyrgyzstan flag, and mathematical calculations, drawings, and related work were completed. Zhusup Mataev, one of the authors, stated that the original version was altered (at first, a design resembling sun rays was proposed).

Several MPs raised concerns about the draft bill during the debate, focusing on specific parts of the flag.

