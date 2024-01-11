Kyrgyzstani-Japaneze deals seek to hike coal industry

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 11. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, along with the Kyrgyzstan-Kagoshima association and the Japanese SENTO GROUP Company have signed a comprehensive three-way Memorandum of Cooperation in the coal industry, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, this memorandum specifically addresses coal exploration, mineral extraction, the construction of a coal processing plant, and the establishment of a logistics center.

The foundation of this memorandum lies in the negotiations aimed at fostering collaboration between the two countries, conducted during the visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov to Japan on November 17-20, 2023.

Additionally, discussions focused on negotiations to ensure employment opportunities for the local population in coal mining, leveraging modern technologies. The Japanese side has also expressed a keen interest in collaboration within the sphere of hydroenergy in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan's black coal production totaled 703,700 tons from January through November 2023, which is a 40.7-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (500,200 tons).