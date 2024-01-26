Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss border demarcation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 26. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed matters concerning the demarcation of the shared state border, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, a meeting was held in the city of Buston in the Sughd region of Tajikistan with the co-chairs of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, and Tajikistan, Saymumin Yatimov.

During the meeting, specific instructions were given to the working groups of the government delegations to continue their work in further determining the border line between the two countries on the remaining sections.

On October 2, 2023, in the Kyrgyz Batken, delegations from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan met regarding border issues and signed a new protocol after negotiations. The parties said that this document, when implemented, would contribute to the resolution of border disputes.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a common border of around 970 km, but some areas still require identification and marking. Meetings between delegations are held alternately on the territory of each country.