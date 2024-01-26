Kyrgyzstan’s international airport welcomes first flight from Beijing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 26. The first flight on the Beijing-Bishkek-Beijing route landed at Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport, Trend reports.

According to the Manas, the flights on the route are operated by China Southern Airlines,utilizing Airbus A320neo aircraft. Flights on the new route will operate three times a week -- on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The first flight from Beijing to Bishkek brought in 90 passengers, while 150 people departed from Bishkek to Beijing.

According to Director of Commerce of Manas Airport Satybek Kanybekov, regular flights between China and Kyrgyzstan could boost tourism development. This collaboration is also expected to enhance aviation ties between Beijing and Bishkek, thereby increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

According to Manas International Airport, which serves as the operator for all airports in Kyrgyzstan, the company handled 4.2 million passengers from January through September 2023. Compared to the nine-month figure of 2022 (3.8 million passengers), the passenger traffic in Kyrgyzstan's airports increased by 10 percent.