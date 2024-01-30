Kyrgyzstan to boost efforts in tax sector digitization

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Efforts to digitize the tax sector of Kyrgyzstan will be intensified to create favorable conditions for taxpayers, Akylbek Japarov, the Head of the Presidential Administration and the Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a working meeting at the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, the issue of digitalization of tax administration was considered.

"We're in the 21st century, the era of modern technology. Every tax monitoring application should operate 24/7. Programs should not cease due to heavy loads. Bring in top IT specialists to work in the tax sector," Japarov said.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that special funds will be allocated to enhance the efficiency of digital tax administration in Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, it was announced that by June 1 of this year, all markets and public transportation will be digitized to the required standards.