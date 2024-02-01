Kyrgyz Caspian Energy Club actively to support improvement of logistics sphere (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan will actively support the improvement of the logistics sphere for the active economic exchange of entrepreneurs in order to develop economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, and then other countries where Caspian Energy Club operates, Rovshan Mehdiyev, the newly appointed chairman of the Caspian Energy Club of Kyrgyzstan, said during the press conference dedicated to the ceremony of signing the agreement, Trend reports.

"As the Chairman of the Kyrgyz representative office of the club, which unites companies of the Middle Corridor countries, I will do my best to develop and expand networking and deepen economic activities between entrepreneurs of these and other countries where entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan operate within the framework of the Caspian Energy Club. During my chairmanship, I am planning together with my team to implement various projects and activities to introduce services and products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan to international markets, to attract international investors to the Kyrgyz market", Mehdiyev noted.

