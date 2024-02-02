Russia stretches hand to aid Kyrgyzstan amid Bishkek TPP mishap, Russia's PM says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Russia is ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in mitigating the consequences of the accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), said Russia's Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, during the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"I believe the problem will be rectified shortly. We are prepared to assist Kyrgyzstan in dealing with the implications of the tragedy, as I am sure other members of the Eurasian Economic Union are," he said.

On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), at the Bishkek TPP, one of Kyrgyzstan’s major electricity-generating facilities, an accident occurred, resulting in equipment failure.

Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, assured that households continue to receive uninterrupted electrical power. However, the delivery of hot water to the city has been temporarily halted to maintain the operation of the thermal power plant and heating networks.

Three employees were injured during the incident and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The team is working tirelessly to minimize the impact of the accident.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, had to cut short his official visit to Almaty and flew back to Bishkek due to an accident.

During the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the "Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X" international digital forum, where Japarov was supposed to participate, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will represent Kyrgyzstan.