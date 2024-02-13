Kyrgyzstan, Abu Dhabi Development Fund ponder deepening co-op on key projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Kyrgyzstan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) discussed further deepening cooperation on major infrastructure, investment, and social projects, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the discussions took place between President Sadyr Zhaparov and the Director-General of the ADFD, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi.

Zhaparov noted the excellent level of interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the ADFD and expressed interest in the swift implementation of projects financed by the Joint Holding Company, which was established following the negotiations between the two countries' presidents.

In turn, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for the support of the fund's activities and announced his intention to exert all efforts to achieve the outlined plans. He added that the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan extends far beyond the agreements reached.

In conclusion, Zhaparov proposed to expand bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Dubai, the UAE, on February 12 for a working visit. He will participate in the World Government Summit, which will take place in Dubai. A series of meetings are scheduled with the leadership of the UAE and representatives of Emirati companies to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.