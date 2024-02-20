Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover ramps up

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.66 billion in 2023, which is an increase of 29.9 percent compared to 2022, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan's exports amounted to $3.308 billion, increasing by 46.8 percent year-on-year. Imports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $12.352 billion, which is a 26-percent increase compared to 2022.

Trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries amounted to $4.35 billion, declining by 8.7 percent compared to 2022. During this period, the majority of trade within the EAEU was conducted with Russia (67.3 percent) and Kazakhstan (30.3 percent).

Kyrgyzstan's exports to the EAEU reached $1.231 billion, marking a decrease of 18.2 percent compared to 2022. Imports from the EAEU totaled $3.126 billion, down by 4.4 percent year-on-year.

The volume of trade with countries outside the EAEU in 2023 totaled $11.3 billion, which is 1.5 times higher than in 2022.