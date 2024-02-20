Visit of Turkiс Culture and Heritage Foundation president to Kyrgyzstan kicks off (PHOTO)

On February 19, 2024, president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Moldogaziev. The meeting held within the framework of the visit of the president of the Foundation to the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place on the current and planned cooperation of the Foundation with the Kyrgyz Republic, the action plans of the organization for 2024 and 2025 were discussed in detail.

The president of the Foundation informed the Kyrgyz side about the projects planned for implementation in the Kyrgyz Republic, the first of which is the restoration and museumification of the house-museum of Alykul Osmonov in Bishkek. The steps to promote the common Turkic cultural heritage on multilateral platforms were considered in detail. Aktoty Raimkulova thanked the Kyrgyz side for the constant support of the Foundation's activities.

Aibek Moldogaziev highly appreciating the Foundation's contribution to the promotion of the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people in the international arena, outlined new areas of cooperation proposed by the Kyrgyz side in the near future.

The parties expressed mutual readiness to maintain high activity of interaction between the Foundation and the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as joint measures to protect and promote the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.