Kyrgyzstan shares data on mineral extraction in Jan. 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. The value of mineral extraction in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 3.986 billion soms ($44.571 million) in January 2024, which is 11.5 percent more than in January 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the mineral extraction volume decreased by 12.4 percent. The decline in mineral resource production is attributed to a reduction in the extraction of metallic ores by 25 percent.

In addition, the extraction of stone and brown coal (lignite) increased by 23.6 percent, other mineral resources by 8.7 percent, and crude oil and natural gas by 8.4 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's industrial production almost reached 37.6 billion soms ($420.440 million) in January 2024, a 16.5 percent rise from January 2023.

The increase was mainly driven by boosting production of wooden and paper products, printing operations (1.8 times), and rubber, plastic, and construction stuff (46.6 percent).

Furthermore, basic metals output climbed by 35.3 percent, food goods (including drinks) and tobacco products by 25.6 percent, refined petroleum products by 17.8 percent, and pharmaceutical products by 17.6 percent.