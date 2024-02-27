Kyrgyzstan aims to utilize Mongolia's textile industry expertise

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. Kyrgyzstan is ready to leverage Mongolia's experience in the textile and garment industry to expand exports of products into markets not only in nearby countries but also in distant foreign markets, Trend reports.

Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, made this statement during negotiations with the Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Gombojav Zandanshatar, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.

The chairman pointed out that the development of the textile and garment industries is among the priorities for Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Japarov and Zandanshatar discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in trade, economics, transportation, mining, industry, tourism, environmental protection, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Japarov emphasized the positive results of the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, to Mongolia in 2023, which gave a powerful impetus to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Japarov also emphasized the potential for increasing mutual trade, particularly in terms of supplying domestically produced, environmentally friendly agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia.

Moreover, in the tourism sector, an agreement was reached to enhance cooperation between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan, including exchanging experiences, organizing joint events, and implementing joint investment projects.