Plans to create Kyrgyz Chat GPT get underway in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. Plans to create a Kyrgyz Chat GPT are underway in Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, said during the "Digital Kyrgyzstan" international forum, Trend reports.

"Firstly, we need to build a linguistic corpus of the Kyrgyz language. Digitizing a large volume of data in the Kyrgyz language is necessary. I believe this task is not only for the government but also for every citizen. Therefore, we will engage volunteers for this work and are open to initiatives from businesses. Secondly, this year we will upgrade our supercomputers to the latest Nvidia lineup. With the linguistic corpus as the foundation and the help of these supercomputers, we will be able to create the Kyrgyz Chat GPT, and in this regard, we are open to collaborative efforts with the IT community," he said.

According to Japarov, these steps, along with the establishment of a center for innovative technologies, will help advance the development of artificial intelligence in Kyrgyzstan.

In conclusion, Japarov noted that the onset of the digital transformation era requires not only adaptation but also active participation in shaping the future.

Representatives from government agencies, fintech companies, startups, venture funds, foreign and local banks, microfinance institutions, payment systems, and telecommunication operators, as well as IT specialists, participated in the "Digital Kyrgyzstan" forum in Bishkek.