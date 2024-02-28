Kyrgyzstan encourages Turkish companies to conduct business in country

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. Kyrgyzstan is ready to create all necessary conditions for Turkish entrepreneurs to conduct business in the country comfortably, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said during a meeting with representatives of several Turkish companies, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, mutual interest in the practical implementation of promising projects in the fields of light industry, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and education was discussed during a meeting.

Japarov emphasized the importance of practically implementing the agreements reached and added that the Kyrgyz side is prepared to create all conditions for Turkish entrepreneurs to conduct business comfortably in Kyrgyzstan.

It was noted that this meeting served as a continuation of negotiations held in Ankara during the official visit of Akylbek Japarov to Türkiye

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum took place in Ankara on February 9 within the frame of the 11th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with the participation of over 500 companies. Following the business forum, a number of contracts were signed.

Additionally, as a result of the commission's work, a new action plan was signed, serving as a "roadmap" for advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the years 2024-2025. Moreover, bilateral documents were signed in the energy and transportation sectors.