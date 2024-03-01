Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan's commodity exchange opens doors to Kyrgyz entrepreneurs

Kyrgyzstan Materials 1 March 2024 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 1. Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan Batyr Volsakhatov called for the participation of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs in exchange trading, Trend reports.

He made the proposal during a meeting with Azizbek Madmarov, the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan.

Volsakhatov affirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to enhance cooperation efforts with Kyrgyzstan and provided information about the activities of the state exchange of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations and discussed further expansion of trade and economic cooperation. Madmarov highlighted the Kyrgyz side's interest in intensifying bilateral cooperation to increase trade turnover and foster business ties.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further deepening trade and economic interaction and to maintaining regular contacts.

