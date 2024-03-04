Kyrgyzstan, WB hold talks on priority investment projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, held discussions with the delegation of World Bank (WB) executive directors regarding priority investment projects in the country, Trend reports.

"Among the priority investment projects are two significant prospective "green" projects in the field of transport-transit infrastructure and energy, namely the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant," Japarov said, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Japarov emphasized the government's commitment to increasing budget revenues and reducing the share of the shadow economy. He also touched upon the country's major national projects, indicating that the new economic policy would primarily focus on three key sectors: energy, mining, and transport-transit industries.

Japarov underscored Kyrgyzstan's serious approach to climate change issues and its readiness to undertake ambitious commitments towards decarbonization and transitioning to green energy.

During a meeting, a presentation on the construction project of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant was delivered to WB's executive directors, highlighting the positive impact of the project on the water-energy balance in Central Asia.

"The Cabinet of Ministers intends to continue reforms in the energy sector and institutional transformations to strengthen the country's energy security and independence. We urge international institutions to provide support in this direction," Japarov stated.

In response, World Bank representatives expressed gratitude for the comprehensive and detailed presentation of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant construction project and expressed readiness for further development and strengthening of cooperation.

The necessity for promoting a holistic approach to water resource utilization and energy development was also highlighted as the only means to ensure "green," sustainable, and inclusive development in the entire region.