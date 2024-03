BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Saudi Arabian Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih will visit Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Walid Al-Khureiji, Trend reports.

He noted that during the visit, it is planned to hold the 4th meeting of the joint Kyrgyz-Saudi cooperation committee, as well as organize a Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum.