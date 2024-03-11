Metallic ore extraction in Kyrgyzstan grows

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 11. The value of metallic ore extraction in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 2.520 billion soms ($28.178 million) in January 2024, which is an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the volume of metallic ore extraction decreased by 25 percent compared to January 2023. However, during the same period, the extraction volume of black and brown coal (lignite) increased by 23.6 percent year-on-year, while other minerals saw an 8.7 percent rise, and crude oil and natural gas extraction grew by 8.4 percent.

The overall value of mineral extraction in January 2024 amounted to 3.986 billion soms ($44.571 million), which is an 87.6 percent decrease compared to January 2023.

On another note, Kyrgyzstan's industrial production nearly reached 37.6 billion soms ($420.440 million) in January 2024, a 16.5 percent increase from January 2023.