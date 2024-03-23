Talas regional airport in Kyrgyzstan ready for operational use

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. The Talas regional airport in Kyrgyzstan is ready for operational use, said Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport OJSC, during his visit to the airport, Trend reports.

According to Manas International Airport, the airport's construction capsule was laid on June 15, 2023. Just nine months later, the airport is fully prepared to accommodate aircraft and passengers.

It was noted that the arrival and departure halls in the new terminal of the airport are separated and fully equipped for passengers with limited mobility, providing all amenities, including a mother and child room.

"Certificates from the Civil Aviation Authority of Kyrgyzstan have been obtained, passing all necessary inspections. Currently, the Talas airport is fully prepared to receive passengers and aircraft. However, due to a shortage of aircraft from TezJet Airlines (the airline operating domestic flights in the country), there is no possibility to open routes to Talas at the moment. Therefore, the Manas International Airport OJSC is exploring the possibility of serving domestic flights with its subsidiary Asman Airlines, for which new aircraft have been purchased," said Samidinov.

The Talas regional airport is located at an altitude of 1266 meters above sea level. It can handle 100 passengers per hour and is intended for domestic flights.