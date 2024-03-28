Kyrgyzstan, SpaceX hold talks on high-speed satellite internet

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 28. Kyrgyzstan has engaged in discussions with the American company SpaceX to explore the provision of high-speed internet to its citizens via space technology, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan revealed that talks were held during a meeting between the Kyrgyz Ambassador to the US and Canada, Bakyt Amanbaev, and Rebecca Hunter, Director of Global Licensing and Activation at SpaceX.

It was noted that bilateral negotiations with the American company began two years ago. During the meeting, Hunter provided updates on the progress made thus far.

Subsequently, the ambassador addressed the challenges encountered during the project implementation and presented proposals for their resolution. Amanbaev expressed satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between the Embassy and SpaceX, pledging to continue working together towards achieving the set objectives. The parties also agreed to further discuss the issues faced by SpaceX during the project's implementation.

Starlink, an array of satellites providing internet services, is operated by the American aerospace firm SpaceX. With coverage spanning across more than 70 countries, Starlink also endeavors to deliver worldwide mobile broadband connectivity. The deployment of Starlink satellites commenced in 2019 by SpaceX.