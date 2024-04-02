Kyrgyzstan keen on establishing direct flights with Malaysia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. Kyrgyzstan is keen on establishing direct flights with Malaysia by granting fifth freedom air rights to Malaysian airlines, Trend reports.

This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and Malaysia's Minister of Transport, Lok Siew Fook, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The fifth freedom of the air is the right to operate flights between two countries, provided that the final destination is the home country of the airline.

Kulubaev emphasized that establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries would boost political, trade, economic, and cultural exchanges. Both sides expressed readiness to facilitate not only passenger flights but also cargo transportation by air.

Additionally, the discussions included prospects for expanding trade and economic ties and ensuring efficient transport and logistics routes for goods transportation.

Following the meeting, both parties expressed interest in continuing negotiations on establishing direct air connections between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia.

To note, on April 1, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs embarked on a two-day official visit to Malaysia. The first day of the visit included a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries, during which a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues were discussed, spanning political, trade, economic, and cultural spheres.

Particular attention was given to fostering trade and economic cooperation, attracting investments, establishing direct air links between the two countries, as well as enhancing relations in the education and halal industry sectors.