Kyrgyzstan extends lease period for renewable energy projects on state-owned land

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. In Kyrgyzstan, the lease period for state-owned land plots used for building renewable energy facilities has been extended from 5 to 25 years, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov.

As per the resolution, if investors fail to act promptly after leasing land for renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan, the land will be reclaimed. This includes cases where they lack necessary project documents within three months, funding plans or preliminary feasibility studies within six months, or fail to start construction within one year of obtaining the land.

It is noted that the document is aimed at the development, implementation, and construction of renewable energy facilities, as well as the introduction of new generating capacities.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity reached 3,210 MW in 2023.