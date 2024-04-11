IRENA unveils share of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan's electricity capacity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 11. The share of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan's electricity capacity amounted to 77.6 percent in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), this ratio rose by 2.5 percentage points from 75.1 percent in 2022 and 2021.

However, the share of renewable energy in electricity capacity was higher from 2015 through 2020, reaching 85.3 percent (85.4 percent in 2017), and 82.3 percent in 2014.

Meanwhile, IRENA reports that Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity reached 3,210 MW in 2023, which is a 15.4 percent increase compared to the period from 2022 to 2021, during which it stood at 2,780 MW.

Kyrgyzstan prioritizes the development of renewable energy. Among recent advances, Russian Rosatom plans to build a number of small hydroelectric power stations along the Chandalash River in Kyrgyzstan, with a total capacity of up to 24 MW, with operations slated to begin in 2025.

The Kambarata-1 HPP, located on the Naryn River, is another important hydroelectric project in the country. This project, which is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures, will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh. In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed a contract with the World Bank for $5 million in technical assistance to modify the Kambarata-1 HPP feasibility study.



According to Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee, the country generated over 3.434 billion kWh between January and February 2024, representing an 8.2-percent reduction from the same time in 2023.