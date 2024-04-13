Kyrgyzstan reveals growth in international reserves and gold holdings

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 13. Kyrgyzstan's international reserves have currently reached $3.491 billion, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said during an interview with local media, Trend reports.

"International reserves had dropped to $2.424 billion by 2020. The present staff at the National Bank has boosted them by $1.067 billion over the past three years," he said.

Zhaparov noted that gold reserves stood at only 16 tons in 2020. Currently, the National Bank's reserves are 51 tons. He stated that Kyrgyzstan had gained 16 tons in 30 years of independence, and 35 tons in just three years.



Furthermore, the president underlined that the country's inflation rate has now dropped to 5.2 percent, thanks to the National Bank's efforts, which is much lower than in other nations in the area.



According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the country's annual inflation rate was 5 percent in February 2024, down from 7.3 percent in December 2023. The rise in food prices continues to moderate.