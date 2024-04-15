Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss immediate launch of energy and transport projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have discussed the immediate launch of practical implementation of major infrastructure projects in the energy and transport sectors, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, these matters were addressed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Uzbekistan's Tashkent.

The ministers also noted the dynamic growth in the volumes of mutual trade and progress in the implementation of cooperation projects in industry, energy, agriculture, and other priority areas.

The sides discussed the implementation of joint plans and projects outlined within the framework of this year's planned joint events, and they signed a joint roadmap to prepare for high-level meetings.

It was emphasized that the expected activities would solidify previously reached agreements and contribute to the further development and strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The parties also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination within specialized international organizations.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with Uzbekistan totaled $43.764 million in January 2024, which is a 39 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023 ($31.475 million).

Exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $16.970 million in January 2024, which is an increase of 32.9 percent compared to the $12.768 million recorded in January 2023. Imports reached $26.793 million in January 2024, rising by 43.2 percent over $18.707 million in January 2023.