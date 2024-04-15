Dry port construction in Kyrgyzstan crucial for China-Central Asia-Europe transport corridor

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Construction of a railway "dry port" in Kyrgyzstan gains significance in light of the upcoming China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this statement was made during a meeting in Xi'an between a Kyrgyz delegation led by the President of Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Temir Sariyev, and the leadership of the Xi'an International Inland Port Group.

The organization expressed interest in the construction of the port, which had been previously discussed during negotiations between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and China.

It is expected that the construction of the railway port in Kyrgyzstan will be a significant step in the development of the China-Central Asia-Europe transport corridor and will contribute to the trade growth of the entire region.

Meanwhile, the Xi'an International Inland Port Group is already implementing a similar project. Since October 2023, Kazakhstan Railways and the Xi'an Inland Port have been constructing a joint "dry port" in Kazakhstan's Almaty.

It is expected that the construction of the new terminal in Almaty will increase the region's throughput capacity. Additionally, the terminal is anticipated to serve as a consolidation center for trains arriving from multiple destinations in China.

A "dry port", an inland intermodal terminal linked directly by road or rail to a seaport, serves as a hub for transferring sea cargo to inland destinations.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.