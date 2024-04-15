Russia to resume flights from Sochi to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan Materials 15 April 2024 16:43 (UTC +04:00)
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Russia will resume direct flights from Sochi to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

Starting May 25, Russian airline "Ural Airlines" will operate flights on the Sochi-Bishkek-Sochi route, according to Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport.

The departure from Manas International Airport will be once a week, on Saturdays.

Ural Airlines is a Russian passenger airline that operates both regular and charter flights domestically and internationally. Its headquarters are in Yekaterinburg.

Kyrgyzstan, with a total of 11 airports, including five international and six regional ones, is served by Manas International Airport OJSC. The international airports include "Manas," "Osh," "Issyk-Kul," "Karakol," and "Batken," while the remaining airports cater to domestic flight routes such as "Jalal-Abad," "Isfana," "Karavan," "Kazarman," "Naryn," and "Talas."

