Kyrgyzstan, IMF discuss Kambarata-1 HPP construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and the Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bo Li, discussed the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov emphasized that, considering the scale of this strategic project and the potential dividends for the country's energy security and economic growth, Kyrgyzstan is ready to consider various forms of cooperation in implementing this grand project.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan's economic growth over the past three years has averaged 7 percent.

In turn, Bo Li shared his views on the current challenges facing the global economy, highlighting accelerating inflation, threats to food security, and natural disasters. He also shared his plans to visit Kyrgyzstan in 2024.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain active cooperation on all priority issues, including those discussed during this meeting.

A delegation led by Chairman Japarov is currently in Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The Kambarata-1 HPP on the Naryn River is the largest hydroelectric project in the country. This HPP, which is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures, will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh. In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed a contract with the WB for $5 million in technical assistance to modify the Kambarata-1 HPP feasibility study.