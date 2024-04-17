Kyrgyzstan, USAID hold discussion on current state and prospects of collaborative projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and Samantha Power, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), discussed the current state and prospects of development projects being implemented by the agency in the country, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, particular attention was given to projects aimed at improving the living standards of rural and remote populations in Kyrgyzstan.

The Chairman highlighted that Kyrgyzstan's national economy is growing at a steady pace, as evidenced by the country's performance in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

"In the last three years, economic growth has averaged almost 7 percent (5.5 percent in 2021, 6.3 percent in 2022, and 9 percent in 2023). In the first quarter of 2024, economic growth reached 8.8 percent," Japarov said.

Furthermore, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, energy, agriculture, digitization, and renewable energy sources. At the end of the meeting, they expressed readiness to expand cooperation in all areas, including those identified during the discussions.

A delegation led by Chairman Japarov is currently in Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).