Dates revealed for Kyrgyzstan's president visit to Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, will embark on an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 18-19, announced Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the President's Administration, Trend reports.

It's noted that during the visit, Zhaparov will hold bilateral talks with President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions will cover various issues of bilateral cooperation across mutual interests.

As part of the visit, President Zhaparov will participate in the Sixth Session of the High Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the unveiling ceremony of the monument to the hero of the Kyrgyz epic Manas in the city of Astana.

Several events are planned to coincide with the visit, including the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, a roundtable of elders and creative intelligentsia, the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum, and the Forum of Scientists Prospects for the Development of Science in Addressing Current Issues in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to $1.317 billion in 2023, accounting for 8.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade. The trade increased by 11.6 percent compared to $1.181 billion in 2022.