Kazakhstan's company to assist Kyrgyzstan in building solar power stations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. Kazakhstan's TGS-Energy company will assist Kyrgyzstan in building solar power stations with a combined capacity of 250 MW, Trend reports.

The National Agency for Investments under the President of Kyrgyzstan and TGS-Energy signed the project memorandum following the Kyrgyz-Kazakh business forum, according to the agency.

The forum brought together individuals from the business community to discuss collaborative ideas and projects. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, emphasized the importance of this event in encouraging bilateral cooperation and strengthening commercial connections between the two countries.

The forum's discussions focused on investment potential in Kyrgyzstan, with the idea that the signing of bilateral agreements will improve collaboration between the two nations, particularly in critical economic sectors. The forum resulted in the signing of nine memorandums.

Construction on a 400-megawatt solar power facility in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region began earlier this month, according to reports. The project is backed by $400 million in financing from Chinese corporations (Fortis and Molin Energy), with the solar station expected to be operational within 1.5 years.

TGS is an engineering group of companies specializing in the implementation of projects in the renewable energy source sector.