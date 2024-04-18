Kyrgyzstan and Korea's K-Water join forces to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Korea Water Resources Development Corporation (K-Water) have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the objective of the memorandum is to provide a framework for cooperation and promote advancements in the exploration and development of international projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions using renewable energy sources.

It was noted that this represents a major advancement in cooperative efforts to address environmental issues.

K-Water, established in 1967, is a state agency responsible for the comprehensive development of water resources and providing water for both domestic and industrial purposes in South Korea. The agency's activities encompass the construction, operation, and management of integrated water resource projects, as well as projects related to renewable energy.

According to Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee, the country generated over 3.434 billion kWh of electricity from January through February 2024, which is an 8.2 percent decrease compared to the same months in 2023.