Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia explore direct flight possibilities

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 20. Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia are considering the possibility of establishing direct passenger and cargo air links between Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed at a meeting between the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia, Anvar Anarbаev, and the Director of the Department of Global Policy and Government Relations of the AirAsia airline Zamani Rafique.

The ambassador emphasized that launching convenient and affordable direct flights would contribute to the development of tourism, trade, business relations, as well as cultural and educational exchanges between the countries.

A representative of AirAsia expressed interest in expanding the list of flight destinations, including the possible launch of direct flights on the Kuala Lumpur - Bishkek route at affordable rates for citizens of both countries.

The company also expressed readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan to explore cooperation prospects in the near future.

AirAsia is a Malaysian budget airline. It is the largest budget airline in Asia, with its main flight destinations being countries and resorts in Southeast Asia and the Philippines.