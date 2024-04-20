Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 20. Kyrgyzstan has sent humanitarian aid to the flood-affected Orenburg region of Russia, Trend reports.

The dispatch of 350 tons of humanitarian aid, as instructed by President Sadyr Zhaparov, was organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations, according to the official data.

The caravan, consisting of 20 cargo trucks, has departed on April 20, 2024, with plans for delivery through Kazakhstan to the Orenburg region.

The aid package includes essential food items, household goods, and clothing, such as flour, sugar, rice, buckwheat, vegetable oil, water pumps, beds, mattresses, blankets, children's jackets, thermal underwear, rubber boots, and other items, aimed at assisting the residents of the affected region.

On the evening of April 5, a flood began in the Orenburg region, affecting over 12,000 homes. Nearly 8,000 people have been evacuated. The flooding started after a dam breach in Orsk submerged Orenburg's settlements underwater.