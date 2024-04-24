Kyrgyzstan to form working group for assessment of satellite internet

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 24. A working group will be established in Kyrgyzstan to develop a pilot project for satellite internet to assess its feasibility, Trend reports.

The decision was reached during a meeting between the leadership of the Ministry of Digital Development of the country and representatives of Starlink, according to the Ministry.

It is noted that particular attention was given to the implementation of satellite internet and the development of necessary regulatory frameworks during the meeting. Starlink representatives shared their experience and projects related to satellite internet worldwide and in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, discussing potential challenges and possible solutions.

Participants expressed hope for successful collaboration and confirmed their readiness to provide additional support in achieving mutually beneficial goals for satellite technology development in Kyrgyzstan.

A few years ago, representatives from Starlink visited Kyrgyzstan to discuss procedural matters regarding the opening of a Starlink office in the country. At that time, it was planned to launch the network in our country in 2023, but it was postponed. In June of last year, Starlink and some European companies contacted the Ministry of Digital Development regarding providing Kyrgyzstan with satellite internet.