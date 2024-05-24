Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan aim to significantly boost trade turnover

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 24. Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan aim to boost trade turnover to $3 billion, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a meeting with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this meeting took place on the sidelines of the CIS Heads of Government Council session in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

During his speech, Bektenov highlighted the strategic importance of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

In turn, the head of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers noted active engagement in Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations since the beginning of the year.

He also mentioned the successful official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan on April 18-19, as well as the 6th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. Akylbek Japarov added that to achieve the goals set by the leaders of the two states, both sides should make maximum efforts to timely implement ongoing investment and other projects between the countries.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to $1.317 billion in 2023, accounting for 8.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade. The trade increased by 11.6 percent compared to $1.181 billion in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan’s exports to Kazakhstan during last year reached $455.702 million, increasing by 10.9 percent compared to $410.888 million in 2022. Kyrgyzstan's imports from Kazakhstan in 2023 totaled $862.182 million, which is an 11.9 percent increase compared to the 2022 figures ($770.215 million).