Kyrgyz MFA speaks on citizens’ banking challenges in Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 11.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has commented on the blocking of Russian bank cards for Kyrgyz citizens residing in Russia, Trend reports.

According to the statement, starting February 5, 2025, Russia will introduce a new legal regime known as the “expulsion regime” for foreign nationals who have no legal grounds for staying in the country. Those who fall into this category are placed on a register of controlled persons, which prohibits them from using banking services, registering property, driving vehicles, getting married, etc.

Approximately 67,000 Kyrgyz citizens have been included in this register, and most of their bank cards have been blocked. In order to be removed from the register, citizens must either regularize their legal status in Russia or leave the country.

Individuals wishing to rectify their legal status must apply to the territorial bodies of the Russian Interior Ministry or to the Migration Center in Moscow by April 30, 2025. To this end, it is necessary to submit a certified labor contract, undergo biometric registration, undergo a medical examination, and pay off existing debts.

The Ministry advises Kyrgyz citizens to ensure all their documents are in order to avoid being included in the registry of controlled individuals.