EBRD casting wider net with its loan portfolio for Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 23. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) had an active loan portfolio of 255 million euros for its projects in Kyrgyzstan as of December 31, 2024, which is 5 million euros more than in November, Trend reports.

As of the reported date, the EBRD was engaged in 83 active initiatives, reflecting a decrement of one compared to the closure of November.

A lion's share of the funding, roughly 73 percent (185 million euros), was funneled into sustainable infrastructure. A tidy sum of 15 percent, or 37 million euros, found its way to financial institutions, while 13 percent, totaling 33 million euros, was earmarked for the corporate sector.

In 2024, the EBRD invested 52 million euros into 22 projects in Kyrgyzstan, with nearly 54 percent of this amount dedicated to green economy projects. An additional 16.7 million euros was raised from co-financiers.

Since the inception of its operational framework in Kyrgyzstan three decades prior, the EBRD has allocated in excess of 1 billion euros into the national economy.