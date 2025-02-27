Republican budget of Kyrgyzstan records surplus in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. The republican budget of Kyrgyzstan achieved a surplus of 33.51 billion soms ($383 million) in 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the report on the execution of the republican budget for 2024, total revenues amounted to 416.85 billion soms ($4.76 billion), surpassing the planned 410.58 billion soms ($4.69 billion) by 1.5 percent. Expenditures were 383.34 billion soms ($4.39 billion), fulfilling 95 percent of the projected 404.15 billion soms ($4.6 billion).

Furthermore, the fiscal inflows of the republican budget attained a total of 315.7 billion soms ($3.6 billion), surpassing projections by 5.07 billion soms ($58 million), which translates to an increment of 1.6 percent.

At the same time, the country's overall state budget revenues amounted to 464 billion soms ($5.3 billion), exceeding the planned target by 1.6 percent. The budget expenditures totaled 427 billion soms ($4.8 billion), resulting in a surplus of 36.8 billion soms ($420 million).