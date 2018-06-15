President of Turkmenistan due in Dushanbe for int'l water conference

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 15

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to visit Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 20 for participation in the "Water for Sustainable Development" international conference, the Turkmen government said in a statement June 15.

The conference will be attended by heads of state and government from dozens of countries, as well as representatives of reputable international organizations.

Preparation for the visit was discussed at the last government meeting, where Berdimuhamedov noted that water problems cannot be considered in isolation from the strategic plans of universal sustainable development, including socio-economic progress, environmental security, and such relevant aspects as climate change.

The head of state noted that Turkmenistan, currently chairing the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), supports the solution of all relevant issues on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law, in cooperation with the UN and other authoritative structures.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers: the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab.

Turkmenistan has a problem of the Aral Sea ecology, which is most noticeable in the northern region. In the Dashoguz region there were problems with the provision of drinking water and the fight against salinization of cultivation lands.

