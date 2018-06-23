Tajikistan, Afghanistan to jointly fight terrorism

23 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

The issues of joint fight against crime were discussed at the meeting between Interior Minister of Tajikistan Ramazon Rahimzoda and Afghan Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe city, Sputnik Tajikistan news agency reported June 23.

“The issues of expansion and strengthening of cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries were discussed during the meeting,” the Tajik Interior Ministry said.

In particular, the issues of regional security, stability, joint fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other crimes were discussed.

Rahimzoda and Barmak noted that joint actions aimed at combating crime have great effectiveness.

At the end of the meeting, the sides stressed the need for even closer interaction in the fight against any forms of crime.

