Plane flying to Tajikistan returned to Moscow because of cockpit decompression

2 July 2018 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

The plane of the Tajik Air that was flying from Moscow to Khujand (Tajikistan) returned to the Domodedovo airport (Moscow) because of the cockpit decompression, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"There was a decompression onboard the aircraft. The plane ran out of fuel and landed at Domodedovo," the source said.

According to him, there were 141 passengers onboard. According to Flightradar24.com, the plane returned to Domodedovo around 04:18 Moscow time.

Earlier, a source in emergency services told TASS that the commander of the aircraft decided to make an emergency landing because of some technical problems onboard but did not specify them.

According to an on-line scoreboard on the Domodedovo website, the airplane of Boeing 737-300 of Tajik Air took off at 01:03 Moscow time. According to Flightradar24.com, the plane U-turned in the Ryazan region and flew back to Moscow. After that it began circling over the southeast of the Moscow region, gradually shifting to the north.

