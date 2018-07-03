ADB to allocate $41M to Dushanbe to improve water supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

The Asian Development Bank intends to allocate $41 million as a grant to improve water supply in Dushanbe in the near future, Tajik media reported.

This amount will also include $650,000 as a technical assistance of the bank for the development of the project, the message says.

This was discussed at the meeting of the first Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe Mahmadsaid Zuvaydzoda with Ramola Naik Singru, senior urban development specialist at Central and West Asian Regional Department of ADB, the bank said in a statement.

The parties considered the issues related to the provision of technical assistance in the framework of preparation of the Project on water supply and sanitation in the capital of Tajikistan.

This project will be the first in the urban sector of Tajikistan to finance the rehabilitation of water supply and sewerage facilities, will increase the degree of resistance to the impact of climate change and will strengthen the institutional capacity of the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) "Dushanbevodokanal".

