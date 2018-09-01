Tajikistan signs number of cooperation agreements with Uzbek travel agencies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Tajikistan has signed 35 agreements on cooperation in tourism with travel agencies of Korea, Austria, Uzbekistan, China and Kuwait, RIA Novosti reported.

The international tourism forum entitled as "Tajikistan – a country of tourism" was held Aug. 31 in Nurek city, 100 kilometers east of Dushanbe.

The purpose of the forum and the exhibition of craftsmen was to present the tourism potential of Tajikistan in the field of environmental, health, cultural and historical tourism, promotion of folk crafts and national traditions at the international level, as well as strengthening long-term cooperation and joint planning between local and foreign travel companies.

"Tajikistan has a huge tourism potential, but it is not properly represented to the world community," Saad al Advani, Director of Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing of Kuwait company, said during the forum.

He noted, if citizens of other countries, including Kuwait, had the necessary information about the tourist opportunities of Tajikistan, they would definitely visit this country. Therefore, Advani believes, "it is necessary to strengthen advertising and PR-campaign".

The Head of the Committee on Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan Numon Abdugafforzoda informed the forum participants that the country had undertaken a number of reforms in the sphere of tourism, including the e-visa processing and the introduction of a visa-free regime with 12 countries, the extension of the period of stay of foreign citizens in Tajikistan from 3 to 10 days.

Dushanbe and Tashkent have ratified the agreement on visa-free regime between the two countries following the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan. So, starting from March 16, citizens of Tajikistan can stay in Uzbekistan for 30 days without a visa.

In October 2017, tour operators of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of cooperation. The parties are engaged in the formation of national tourist brands and joint promotion of the cross-border route along the Great Silk Road in the international tourist markets.

