Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down

Tajikistan 4 April 2020 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Iran dropped by 94.7 percent in January through February 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $3.1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on March 31.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Iran also decreased - by 95.4 percent, compared to February 2019, amounting to $1.4 million, the ministry said.

From January through February 2020, Turkey has exported ready-made clothing worth $3 billion to world markets, which is 6.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing made up 10.3 percent of the country’s total export in January through February 2020.

In February 2020, Turkey exported ready-made clothing worth $1.5 billion to world markets, which is 7.8 percent more compared to the same month in 2019.

Turkish export of ready-made clothing in February 2020 made up 10.4 percent of the country’s total export.

In the last twelve months, i.e. from February 2019 through February 2020, Turkey has exported ready-made clothing worth $17.8 billion.

