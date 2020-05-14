First shipment of Iranian health aid delivered to Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Iran, May 14

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Energy of Iran for International Affairs announced the delivery of the first shipment of medical supplies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan.

“Following the official request of the Tajik government, the Energy Ministry has conducted numerous consultations with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Trade Promotion Organization and the Ministry of Health of Iran to develop relations between the two common-language nations,” Mohammad Farahnakian said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The first shipment of medical supplies was sent to this country by an Iran's Ariana Dam Tunnel company operating in Tajikistan,” he said.

Farahnakian said the cargo contained significant quantities of medical supplies requested by the Tajik government, which were sent to Dushanbe by Iran's Varesh Airlines and handed over to Tajik officials during a ceremony attended by the Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan.