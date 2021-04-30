EU Special Representative welcomes ceasefire between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Peter Burian, Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia welcomed the agreement on a ceasefire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports citing Kyrgyz MFA.

On April 30, 2021, Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic held a telephone conversation with Peter Burian, Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia regarding the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Minister Kazakbaev announced that the parties had reached an agreement on a ceasefire and that they intend to settle the situation by negotiations. He informed about the course of events on April 29, 2021, and the current state of affairs in the border regions of Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized Bishkek's commitment to international and bilateral obligations and agreements.

Special Representative Burian welcomed the agreement between the parties on a ceasefire and the signing of the Protocol on the settlement of the armed conflict in the border areas of the Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the same time, he especially noted the contribution of the Kyrgyz side to the re-establishment of peace. Ambassador Burian expressed the readiness of the European Union to provide technical assistance to the Kyrgyz side within the framework of existing regional and bilateral programs.