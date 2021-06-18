GPI ranks Tajikistan 97th among 163 nations in terms of peacefulness

The Global Peace Index (GPI) ranks Tajikistan 97 th among 163 nations in terms of peacefulness, Trend reports with reference to ASIA-Plus.

Compared to last year, Tajikistan has improved its position in the Global Peace Index by 10 points. Last year, GPI ranked Tajikistan 107th among 163 nations.

As far as other Central Asian nations are concerned, they ranked this year as follows: Kazakhstan 67th; Kyrgyzstan 76th; Uzbekistan 90th; and Turkmenistan 109th.

This is the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI), which ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness. Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness.

This report presents the most comprehensive data driven analysis to-date on trends in peace, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies.

The GPI covers 99.7 per cent of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security, the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, and the degree of Militarization.

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.

IEP achieves its goals by developing new conceptual frameworks to define peacefulness; providing metrics for measuring peace; and uncovering the relationships between business, peace and prosperity as well as promoting a better understanding of the cultural, economic and political factors that create peace. IEP is headquartered in Sydney, with offices in New York, The Hague, Mexico City, Brussels and Harare. It works with a wide range of partners internationally and collaborates with intergovernmental organizations on measuring and communicating the economic value of peace.